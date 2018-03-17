Tourists flung from out-of-control ski lift in Georgia

This is the terrifying moment that tourists were violently thrown from a ski lift at a resort in Georgia after it went out of control.

In the video, filmed today (March 16), skiers at the Gudauri resort can be seen being thrown several feet into the air as the lift turns.

It also shows people jumping off the lift in panic.

According to the filmer, it took 90 to 120 seconds to stop the lift while it was malfunctioning.

According to reports, ten people were left with injuries when the out of control lift began running backwards at speed.