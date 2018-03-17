Driver rams motorcyclist in road rage attack
A driver of a car hit a motorbike rider repeatedly until he was knocked off the road in China.
The dash-cam video, filmed in Shenzhen City in southern Guangdong Province on March 15, shows a car chasing down a motorcycle on a busy road and hitting it deliberately several times until eventually knocking the driver off the road.
The driver was suspected of having a dispute with the motorcyclist because the rider apparently drove in front of the vehicle.
Fortunately, the motorcyclist only suffered some scratches.
The incident is under investigation.