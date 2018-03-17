Driver rams motorcyclist in road rage attack

A driver of a car hit a motorbike rider repeatedly until he was knocked off the road in China.

The dash-cam video, filmed in Shenzhen City in southern Guangdong Province on March 15, shows a car chasing down a motorcycle on a busy road and hitting it deliberately several times until eventually knocking the driver off the road.

The driver was suspected of having a dispute with the motorcyclist because the rider apparently drove in front of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the motorcyclist only suffered some scratches.

The incident is under investigation.