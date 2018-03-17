Student Creates Paper Plane-Making Machine

Student Fabian recently thought of an idea with a difference for his final year project; a paper plane-making machine.The video, filmed in Switzerland, shows Fabian’s machine in action as it creates an impressive-looking paper plane. Fabian does, however, concede that there are flaws with his creation, stating in the description section of the YouTube video in question, “The machine does not actually work as well as portrayed in this video. I used strings to pull the paper as the wheels are not capable of moving the paper across. I used jumpcuts in-between the folding bits to shorten the waiting time.”Regardless, the idea in action, at the very least, makes for fascinating viewing. Credit: DomiNope via Storyful