Leprechaun-Hatted Skater Goes on 'Epic' Journey Round Dublin Ahead of St Patrick's Day

Dublin media company Spicy Dog sent YouTuber Thomas Arnold around Dublin on a motorised skateboard ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day 2018.“Jesus Christ, this is scary,” he says before embarking on a long ride encompassing some of the iconic sights of the Irish capital (among them the Guinness brewery, Trinity College and the River Liffey).Dressed in a green suit, Arnold zoomed around the city giving high-fives and fist bumps to tourists and finished with a pint of Guinness and a packet of Tayto chips outside a pub. You couldn’t be more Saint Patrick’s Day than that. Credit: spicydogmedia.ie via Storyful