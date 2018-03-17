News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Bins Set Alight in Disturbances Following Death of Madrid Street Vendor

Spanish riot police responded to disturbances on March 15 following reports that a Senegalese street vendor died in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapies.The man was named in local media as Mame Mbaye.A police source quoted in El Pais said the violent protests arose because of a conflating of two separate events, one in which a man died despite police efforts to resuscitate him, and another where police were pursuing sellers of counterfeit merchandise.Other reports, however, cited witnesses who said the police had been chasing the man shortly before his death.Videos posted online showed bins set on fire during the unrest, and a strong riot police presence.Six people were detained and 10 police officers were injured. Credit: Antonio Coronil via Storyful

Latest

0320_1800_sa_crushing
1:28

Construction worker involved in near-miss weeks before his tragic death
0320_1800_sa_housefire
0:39

Police investigating house fire at Davoren Park
0320_1800_SYD-Elderly
1:33

Elderly street sweeper honoured in Parliament
0320_1800_sa_dog
1:16

Emergency services save dog from burning home
0320_1800_sa_rant
1:36

Police considering pressing charges over racist Centrelink rant
0320_1800_sa_meningococcal
1:49

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal speak about decision not to vaccinate
0320_1800_vic_auspost
0:47

Letters sit undelivered in post box for six months
0320_1800_SYD-Vivid
1:37

Sneak peak of 2018's Vivid festival

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'