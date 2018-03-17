Bins Set Alight in Disturbances Following Death of Madrid Street Vendor

Spanish riot police responded to disturbances on March 15 following reports that a Senegalese street vendor died in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapies.The man was named in local media as Mame Mbaye.A police source quoted in El Pais said the violent protests arose because of a conflating of two separate events, one in which a man died despite police efforts to resuscitate him, and another where police were pursuing sellers of counterfeit merchandise.Other reports, however, cited witnesses who said the police had been chasing the man shortly before his death.Videos posted online showed bins set on fire during the unrest, and a strong riot police presence.Six people were detained and 10 police officers were injured. Credit: Antonio Coronil via Storyful