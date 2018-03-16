Guinness-flavoured treats ready for St Patrick's

Guinness-flavoured burritos, crepes and BROWNIES are among the St Patrick’s Day offerings being offered up by UK takeaways this weekend. A new study has unearthed some of the weird and wonderful dishes being prepared for the big Irish celebration across the country, with a green burger among the lip-smacking list. The so-called “Big Green Philly Burger” was created by Twisted London and includes Guinness braised flank, beef patties, green peppers, green onions and green mustard.