Senegalese street vendor’s death sparks Madrid riots

A central neighbourhood in Madrid turned into a battlefield last night following the death of a street vendor in a police persecution.

The footage, captured yesterday evening (March 15), shows the moment rioters set fire to dustbins on a road in Lavapies district before running away from police officers.

According to reports, at least 20 people were injured in clashes with police forces and six were arrested.

Mame Mbaye Ndiaye, born in Senegal, died of a heart attack in a police chase after getting caught selling perfumes in the street.