Parsons Green timeline - Ahmed Hassan found guilty of attempted murder

A "devious" teenager is facing years in jail for planting a bomb on the Tube which exploded in a massive fireball, injuring 51 passengers at Parsons Green.

Iraqi asylum seeker Ahmed Hassan, 18, plotted to cause carnage in central London while pretending to engage with the anti-terrorism Prevent scheme.

He made his device with 400g of volatile "Mother of Satan" explosives packed in a bucket with 2.2kg of screwdrivers, knives, nuts and bolts.