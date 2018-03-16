Phil Neville spotted texting and driving

Football coach Phil Neville has issued an apology after being snapped using his phone behind the wheel of his £70,0000 Mercedes. Neville, 41, who was forced to say sorry two months ago for sexist tweets, is the England women’s coach. He issued another apology after being seen overtaking on the M6 driving with only one hand on the wheel of his white 4x4. A witness who saw the former Manchester United player behind the wheel, said: “He was texting for about two minutes.”