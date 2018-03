The Afrin Media Center said heavy shelling continued in the Kurdish town in the early hours of March 16, resulting in the loss of dozens of lives.On the same day, Turkey’s Anadolu agency reported Turkish military and Free Syrian Army gains in the Afrin region, including five villages and three hills.The footage was shared by the Kurdish news outlet ANHA and is described as showing Turkish bombardment of Afrin. Credit: ANHA via Storyful