Canterbury Police Get Into St Patrick's Day Spirit With Irish-Inspired Safety Message

“Make sure that you drink responsibly, look after your mates, and definitely don’t spill your drink.” So went the message from Constable Sinead of New Zealand’s Canterbury Police ahead of St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17.Canterbury Police called upon an Irish member of the force to drill home the message about drinking responsibly on St Patrick’s Day.A clip shared to the police force’s Facebook page on March 15 shows Constable Sinead standing in front of a bar advising Christchurch residents to be safe, telling viewers: “Ah look, it’ll be grand.”The clip had earned over 10,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Canterbury Police via Storyful