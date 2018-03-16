Man eats for first time after having jaw opened

A man has eaten solid food for the first time in his life - 38 YEARS after his jaw was wedged shut when he fell on his face as a baby. Rajendra Panchal, 39, was aged one when he fell on his face while walking, damaging and misplacing his jaw. His parents were not able to get him treatment and it is understood his jaw fused in place, leaving him unable to open his mouth more than approximately 1.5cm. For decades malnourished Rajendra existed on a liquid diet until he visited the dentists for toothache - and the surgeon obviously couldn't access his teeth.