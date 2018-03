A woman who was sexually abused as a child claims she is 'reclaiming her childhood' - by dressing up as an ADULT BABY on Instagram. Tori Hart, 18, drinks from a bottle, sucks a dummy, wears nappies, and loves to watch cartoons, throw temper tantrums and babble in baby-speak. She engages in 'age play' - specifically Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) and Daddy Dom / Little Girl (DDLG), a sometimes-erotic practice linked to BDSM.