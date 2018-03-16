Tens of Thousands March in Protest Over Rio Councillor's Murder

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, March 15, after a prominent city councilor, who had campaigned against police brutality, was shot dead.On Wednesday, 38-year-old Marielle Franco and her driver were shot in her car, the BBC reported.Some streets were closed as protesters demanded justice over the politician’s death, according to local news reports. This video was taken by an eyewitness on the corner of R. da Consolacao and Paulista Avenue as the demonstration passed through. Credit: Antonio Carlos via Storyful