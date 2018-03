Osvaldas Gedrimas is a daredevil and like all of his peers, he’s utterly fearless. That much is evident from this video alone, shot in a public park in Klaipeda, Lithuania, where Osvaldas performed a number of impressive flips.Without the security of any safety equipment, Osvaldas made the most of his surroundings and performed acrobatically with ease. Credit: Osvaldas Gedrimas via Storyful