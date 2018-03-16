News

Search Team Rescue Foreign Nationals Injured in Beach Landslide

A search and rescue team of the Portuguese Air Force rescued a group of foreign nationals who had been caught in a landslide on Thursday, March 15.This footage shows two people being airlifted via a helicopter at Praia da Ursa, a beach located in southwest Portugal.Five people were camping on the beach when a landslide occurred and resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Brazilian, who died from his injuries after resuscitation efforts failed, Expresso reported. An 18-year-old German woman was also injured from the rock slide while the other three campers were unharmed.The group was composed of Brazilians and Germans who had been staying by the beach for three days. According to a report from TVI24, Praia da Ursa is classified as a beach unsuitable for swimming and is known for its potentially dangerous tides and collapsing rocks. Credit: Forca Aerea Portuguesa via Storyful

