Man jailed for over 10 years over sex worker attack

He recruited a teen to set her on fire after he fell in love with her.

1:43

CCTV of two men pulling knife on service station attendant 
1:35

Woman wakes to find man standing over bed, holding knife
1:30

Firefighter who pleaded guilty to assault remorseful over attack
1:28

Construction worker involved in near-miss weeks before his tragic death
0:39

Police investigating house fire at Davoren Park
1:33

Elderly street sweeper honoured in Parliament
1:16

Emergency services save dog from burning home
1:36

Police considering pressing charges over racist Centrelink rant

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'