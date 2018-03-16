Wombat Joey Rescued After Mother Found Dead With Bullets in Back

New South Wales-based Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary took a young wombat under its wing, after the joey’s mother was found dead with bullets in her back.The sanctuary said in a Facebook post on March 15 that the mother of the joey, named Trooper, ran a kilometre away from a Bathurst farmer, who also shot dozens of kangaroos in a single night.Trooper was with his mother for at least four days before he was found. Credit: Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary via Storyful