Jagmeet Singh condemns Canada's worst terrorist attack

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has condemned Canada's worst terrorist attack, bringing an end to some lingering controversies. Singh had previously stopped short of denouncing Talwinder Singh Parmar, the man widely recognized as the mastermind of the Air India bombing. That changed after video surfaced of Singh participating in Sikh separatist rallies. The NDP leader also condemned the practice of using posters to memorialize Parmar as a Sikh martyr