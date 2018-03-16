Small Plane Crash Lands on Florida Street

A pilot and his passenger had a lucky escape after their small plane crash landed on a street in Kissimmee, Florida, on Tuesday, March 13.This video shows the dramatic moment when the plane crashes and skids along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.The aircraft had taken off from Kissimmee Gateway Airport but it was not immediately clear what caused the emergency landing. The pair was treated at the scene, Miami Herald reported. Credit: Janer Suarez via Storyful