Rescued Green Sea Turtles Released Back to Sea

A pair of green sea turtles previously found close to death were nursed back to health at an Auckland marine rehabilitation centre, and released back to the sea on Thursday, March 15.Oscar and Kiwa were released off the shore of Tutukaka, on New Zealand’s North Island, after spending about two years at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s. Both were found on Ninety Mile Beach suffering from various ailments, including infections, dehydration and cold shock.Rescuers said the turtles had gained about 15 kg since their rescue, and had been tagged so that their progress can be tracked, Newshub reported. Credit: Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s via Storyful