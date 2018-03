A water main burst on Hobart’s Brooker Highway on Thursday, March 15, causing damage to infrastructure.This video, taken by eyewitness Hayley Allison, shows the geyser, which reportedly damages a car dealship and launches water 15 metres into the air.Police said the incident might cost the dealership a million dollars and could potentially topple its building, ABC reported. Credit: Hayley Allison via Storyful