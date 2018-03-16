Eyewitness films pedestrian bridge seconds after it had collapsed

An eyewitness filmed a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami seconds after it had collapsed onto a highway on March 15.

“I am student of FIU, and this footage was a few seconds right after collapse from the 109 Tower,” the filmer said.

The Associated Press reported that “a pedestrian bridge being built across an eight-lane highway collapsed at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing eight vehicles under massive slabs and killing multiple people, authorities said.”