Days After Construction Completes, FIU Pedestrian Bridge Collapses
A newly-built pedestrian bridge near Miami’s Florida International University collapsed on Thursday, March 15, falling on top of an unknown number of people and cars.The Miami Herald reported the bridge collapsed over six lanes of traffic on Tamiami Trail, a busy road.The Miami-Dade Fire Department confirmed multiple people were injured, but the exact number and extent of injuries were not reported. Credit: Joshua Jahnke via Storyful