The New York Police Department (NYPD) said a mechanical issue caused one of its trucks to go up in flames in Midtown Manhattan on March 15.Video posted to social media shows the truck engulfed by flames at Columbus Circle as police arrive at the scene. Another clip shows the destroyed truck after the fire was extinguished.The NYPD said there were no injuries. They also warned of traffic disruption in the area. Credit: Peter Gaffney via Storyful