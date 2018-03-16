‘Xmas won’t be the same.’ Newsroom mourns Toys ‘R’ Us going out of business

“Of all the big chain stores closing down, this one makes me the most sad.” “You know what is sad, Toys ‘R’ Us was a family experience once.” Newsroom readers are feeling nostalgic after news broke that Toys “R” Us is closing hundreds of stores in the U.S.

Toys “R” Us is about to shut down after 70 years in business. Six months after filing for bankruptcy in the U.S., the company will be closing or selling more than 700 stores, with thousands of employees losing their jobs. There’s an overall sadness in Newsroom with commenters sharing their memories of being a Toys “R” Us kid: “I got my first Cabbage Patch Kid at Toys ‘R’ Us.”

Unable to recover from debt and keep up with online competition, the famous retailer will say goodbye in the coming months.

What’s your fondest Toys “R” Us memory? Join the conversation in Newsroom.