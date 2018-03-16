Man Destroys Restaurant Awning After He Discovers Kitchen Is Closed

Police in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, are on the search for a man who destroyed a restaurant’s awning after he discovered the kitchen was closed.CCTV footage shared to the Tyngsborough Police Facebook page shows a man pulling down a pole holding up an awning at Cazadores Restaurante Mexicano.According to police, the man’s behavior is as a result of finding out that the restaurant’s kitchen had closed.The clip had earned over 7,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Tyngsborough Police via Storyful