Black Smoke Billows from Chemical Plant Fire in Cresson

Black smoke poured from a chemical blending facility in Cresson, Texas, after an explosion on March 15. News reports said one person suffered severe burns and another is missing.Fire and rescue crews from Ft Worth and neighboring Granbury responded alongside local emergency services. The Granbury Volunteer Fire Department said as of approximately 11 am local time all crews had been pulled back and were awaiting a hazmat unit from the Ft Worth FD. Credit: Granbury VFD via Storyful