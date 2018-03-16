Students Rally in Brno to Protest for Democracy

A large crowd of people gathered in Brno’s Liberty Square as students from around 300 high schools and universities across the Czech Republic took to the streets on the afternoon of March 15 to defend democracy and support the freedom of the press.During the marches, students spoke about their discontent with the current government. They specifically called for Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign in the wake of recent controversies and criticized the remarks made by President Milos Zeman against the media – which prompted 4,000 people to protest in Prague on March 14.The demonstration was organized by students from the Theatre Faculty of Prague’s Academy of Performing Arts (DAMU). Credit: Dominik Levicek via Storyful