Thousands of Civilians Arrive in Government Held Areas From East Ghouta

Thousands of civilians from East Ghouta arrived in Syrian government-held areas near Hamoria on March 15, according to the Syrian state agency, SANA.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that more than 12,000 people left rebel-held areas through the “Hamoria corridor.” This is the largest displacement of civilians in East Ghouta since the area was besieged in 2013, the observatory said.This footage was shared by pro-government media and is described as showing civilians arriving to government areas through the Hamoria corridor in East Ghouta. Credit: War Media via Storyful