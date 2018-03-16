Iditarod Dog Team Barks, Howls After Fourth-Place Finish

Norwegian musher Joar Leifseth Ulsom won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the early hours of Wednesday, March 14, finishing in nine days and 12 hours. He crossed the finish line with his eight-dog team at about 3am.Nicolas Petit placed second, and Mitch Seavey, a three-time race champion, placed third. Dallas Seavey, last year’s winner and a four-time race champion, is racing in Norway’s Finnmarkslopet. Ulsom is the first musher without the last name Seavey to win the race since 2011, a news report said.Petit had been leading the race until he veered off course during a snowstorm. The wrong turn cost him the lead as Ulsom passed him. Petit arrived in Nome about two hours after Ulsom.This video shows Ray Redington Jr’s team after it crossed the finish line for a fourth-place finish. It’s the highest Redington has finished in the Iditarod, according to his biography. Credit: irishsculptress via Storyful