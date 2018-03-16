Afrin Activists Report Deadly Strikes as Turkey Says 70% of Region 'Secured'

After what it said had been a “dreadful” night of “Turkish bombardment” on March 14 and into March 15, the Afrin Media Center said that seven civilians in the Kurdish town had been killed. It said two children were among the dead.On the same day, Turkey’s Anadolu agency quoted a presidential spokesman as saying 70 percent of the Afrin region was now under control of troops involved in the Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch.“More than 3,500” opposition fighters had been"neutralized" during the operation, Anadolu quoted the Turkish General Staff as saying.This footage, taken from Afrin General Hospital, shows patients being delivered to the hospital, as well as damage caused by the strikes. Credit: Kurdistan24 via Storyful