Afrin Activists Report Deadly Strikes as Turkey Says 70% of Region 'Secured'

After what it said had been a “dreadful” night of “Turkish bombardment” on March 14 and into March 15, the Afrin Media Center said that seven civilians in the Kurdish town had been killed. It said two children were among the dead.On the same day, Turkey’s Anadolu agency quoted a presidential spokesman as saying 70 percent of the Afrin region was now under control of troops involved in the Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch.“More than 3,500” opposition fighters had been"neutralized" during the operation, Anadolu quoted the Turkish General Staff as saying.This footage, taken from Afrin General Hospital, shows patients being delivered to the hospital, as well as damage caused by the strikes. Credit: Kurdistan24 via Storyful

Latest

3:15

James Packer resigns as Crown Resorts Director
1:10

NSW severe weather warning
8:26

News Break - March 21
1:16

Plea for Trinity Grammar protest to end
1:40

Australian officials probe Facebook
0:22

Sydney double shooting
0:28

Students injured in US school shooting
0:13

Fierce Queensland fire

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'