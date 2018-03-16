Bruce Lee-Inspired Man Pulls Off 22 Impressive 2-Finger Push-Ups

Narek Hakobyan has a bizarre skill that he’s more than happy to demonstrate – the ability to complete push-ups using just his index finger and thumb. In fact, he can do it 22 times, as seen in this video from his home in Vanadzor, Armenia.Explaining the specific talent to Storyful, Narek said: “I do push-ups with two fingers (like Bruce Lee) 22 times, which requires special concentration to maintain a balanced body and finger endurance.” Credit: Narek Hakobyan via Storyful