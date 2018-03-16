News

Thousands March in Prague in Support of Press Freedom

Thousands of people took to the streets of Prague on the evening of March 14 to defend the freedom of the press in the wake of remarks made by Czech President Milos Zeman at his inauguration speech a week previous.Zeman was sworn in for his second five-year term on March 8, and dedicated a portion of his inauguration speech to criticizing the Czech public broadcaster for its election coverage. He accused them of bias towards the TOP 09 – a liberal-conservative party.Zeman also lambasted the broadcaster for their criticism of his anti-immigration stance and his ties to Russia and China.TOP 09 leader Jiri Pospisil left the hall during the inauguration speech and posted his disappointment in the president’s rhetoric on Twitter.Pospisil also attended the march in Wenceslas Square to support the media and posted this video from the event. Credit: Jiri Pospisil via Storyful

