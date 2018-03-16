Cincinnati Zoo's Mother-Daughter Bonobos Bond by Tickling and Play Biting

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ resident bonobo, Kimia, and her daughter, Kibibi, spent some quality time bonding on March 14.A clip shared to the zoo’s Facebook page shows Kimia, 18, and Kibibi, 4, play-biting and wrestling in the zoo’s bonobo enclosure.According to the zoo, play is very important for bonobo social bonding and can be seen among all ages and sexes of bonobos. Bonding activities can include tickling, chasing, play biting and wrestling.The clip had earned over 24,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful