Toddler born with rare white streak in his hair

A boy born with a bright white streak in his hair has become one of around 40 people in his family to inherit the rare 'birthmark'. Two-year-old Josiah Barnes has a light patch in the middle of his jet black afro that's reminiscent of cartoon villain Cruella De Vil's 'do in 101 Dalmatians. The adorable tot turns heads when he leaves the house and his mom Latrece Barnes, who also has the distinctive trait, is constantly asked whether she's dyed his tresses.