Police issue warning as massive fire breaks out on Hove industrial estate

A large fire has erupted on an industrial estate in the East Sussex town of Hove.

Emergency services ordered evacuations of the area, near Brighton, after the fire broke out this morning just before 9 AM at the Chandler Building Supplies warehouse.

Footage shows a large amount of black smoke billowing over houses in the town and its seafront area.

Up to eight fire engines are believed to be on the scene.

Witnesses of the incident claimed on social media that they heard "booming noises" after the incident and complained of a strong chemical smell in the air.

Brighton and Hove police told drivers to avoid the area and for residents of the Kingsway area to keep their windows shut.