Oklahoma High School Football Team Honor Teammate Who Overcame Lymphoma

A high school football team in Jenks, Oklahoma, honored a teammate who was declared cancer free after a long battle with stage-four lymphoma. They cheered him on as he rang the school’s “Personal Record Bell” on March 12.Jenks High School student Jackson Lilly overcame lymphoma having been diagnosed with the disease in 2017.A clip shared on Twitter by Jordan Johnson, the director of strength and conditioning at Jenks High School. The clip, showing Lilly ringing the bell and his teammates’ joyous reaction, had earned over 500,000 views at the time of writing.Jackson said that the school has a long tradition of honoring students’ personal achievements with the bell. Credit: Jordan Johnson via Storyful