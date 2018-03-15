Crash results in young girl being decapitated

A gran has made a heartfelt plea urging against the use of forward-facing car seats after her two-year-old granddaughter was 'internally decapitated' in a horror crash. Aniyah Bennett's skull detached from her spine after the vehicle she was traveling in with her mom Kimberly Bennett, 28, struck a brick pillar and overturned. While her mom escaped with scratches, Aniyah was airlifted to hospital where doctors determined that the impact of the smash had 'internally decapitated' her.