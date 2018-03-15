News

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall

This is the hair-raising moment a 15-feet-long python is caught - hiding inside a living room wall.

Homeowner Somchai Subdang, 45, was watching TV yesterday afternoon (March 14) when he heard an odd clunking sound coming from the plasterboard.

He put his ear to the wall to investigate and jumped with fright when he heard a sinister hissing sound from inside the wall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Somchai called rescuers who arrived and used a hammer to hack into the wall where the massive serpent was found coiled up.

Somchai said: ''I'm not afraid of the snake when it's stuck in the wall, but it could have been scary if it got into the ceiling then dropped down onto me while I was sleeping.

I'm disappointed that I'll have to fix the house now. But that's better than having a snake hiding in the house.

Rescue worker Bang Sem, who is seen alongside his colleague in a purple t-shirt in the video catching the python, said: ''This was an unusual place to find the snake. We think it got inside through a gap in the wall to shelter from the rain.

''I gave my young son my phone to start recording daddy catch snake. He enjoyed seeing it. The snake was about 4.5 metres long. It was returned back to nature.

The python was stuffed into a sack and driven away to be handed over to wildlife workers in the Thung Khru district of the city who released it back into the wild.

