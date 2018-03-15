Wild Boar Trots Along Urban Street 'After Victoria Harbour Swim'

A wild boar was spotted roaming a street in Hong Kong after reportedly taking a dip in the nearby Victoria Harbour on Tuesday, March 13.This video of the boar next to Belcher Bay Park in Kennedy Town district was captured by eyewitness Michelle Wong. It shows the animal running along next to the pavement.The boar was earlier seen swimming in Victoria Harbour, according to local media reports. Wild boars have increasingly strayed into urban parts of Hong Kong as a result of increasing development projects in the city, specifically construction around its country parks, environmentalists have warned. Credit: Michelle Wong via Storyful