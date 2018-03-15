Knifeman Injures Four Officials in Frenzied Stabbing Attack at Kanazawa City Hall

Four officials were seriously injured after being stabbed at a city hall in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on Wednesday, March 14.These videos were taken shortly after the attack at Kanazawa City Hall. The victims, aged in their 50s and 60s, were taken to hospital in a non life-threatening condition, the Japan Times reported.A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, the report said. Credit: @9039Dkdk via Storyful