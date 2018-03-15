Roller Coaster Leaves Thrill-Seekers Dangling After Ride Grinds to Halt

Thrill-seekers were left dangling on a roller coaster at a theme park in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, March 14, after a technical glitch grounded the ride to a halt.These videos were captured at theme park Six Flags Over Texas by eyewitness Cameron McEntire. They show people in carts on park roller coaster Batman: The Ride being held at the edge of a track loop.Passengers were left stranded on the ride for 45 minutes after a safety sensor accidentally went off, according to local news reports. They were eventually delivered to the ground unharmed, the report said. Credit: Cameron McEntire via Storyful