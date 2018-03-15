Driver Reverses Towards Oncoming Traffic and Mounts Median Strip After Hitting Car

Queensland Police released dashcam footage of a car performing a hair-raising illegal manoeuvre after damaging another vehicle in Waterford West, south of Brisbane, on March 13.Police said that at about 4:45pm, a Nissan Patrol was seen reversing at speed towards oncoming traffic, after it reportedly collided with a car on Kingston St. The video shows the vehicle driving quickly away from the scene. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful