Finks Bikie Gang Member Arrested on Drugs and Firearms Charges

A 35-year-old man was arrested on drugs and firearms charges on Wednesday, March 14, after police seized pills, powders and weapons from a storage unit in Kellyville Ridge, New South Wales.Police said the man was a member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) and that assorted precursors, two firearms, a silencer, and ammunition had also been found at the Kellyville Ridge storage unit in north-west Sydney.The arrest, made after the man visited the storage unit while it was under police surveillance, was part of an ongoing investigation into “violent conflicts” between OMCGs in New South Wales.The high-ranking bikie was not granted bail, The Daily Telegraph reported, naming him as Martin Klein. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful