News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Finks Bikie Gang Member Arrested on Drugs and Firearms Charges

A 35-year-old man was arrested on drugs and firearms charges on Wednesday, March 14, after police seized pills, powders and weapons from a storage unit in Kellyville Ridge, New South Wales.Police said the man was a member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) and that assorted precursors, two firearms, a silencer, and ammunition had also been found at the Kellyville Ridge storage unit in north-west Sydney.The arrest, made after the man visited the storage unit while it was under police surveillance, was part of an ongoing investigation into “violent conflicts” between OMCGs in New South Wales.The high-ranking bikie was not granted bail, The Daily Telegraph reported, naming him as Martin Klein. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful

Latest

0321_0500_nat_jamespacker
3:15

James Packer resigns as Crown Resorts Director
0321_0500_nat_NSWweather
1:10

NSW severe weather warning
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0321_0500_nat_trinitygrammar
1:16

Plea for Trinity Grammar protest to end
0321_0500_nat_facebook
1:40

Australian officials probe Facebook
0321_0500_nat_shootingsydney
0:22

Sydney double shooting
0321_0500_nat_schoolshooting
0:28

Students injured in US school shooting
0321_0500_nat_qldfire
0:13

Fierce Queensland fire

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'