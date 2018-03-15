Eastern Quolls Reintroduced to Australian Mainland After Decades

The eastern quoll has been reintroduced to mainland Australia, first time in more than five decades.The World Wildife Fund (WWF) on on Tuesday, March 13, moved 20 of the species from Tasmania to Booderee National Park in Jervis Bay, in southern New South Wales.Conservationists blamed foxes, disease and habitat destruction for the demise of the native species more than 50 years ago. Eastern quolls are a predator to smaller animals such as rats, mice and insects. “By returning eastern quolls to the mainland, we can restore some ecological balance – and slow down the terrifying rate of mammal extinction in this country,” WWF Australia said.According to The Daily Telegraph, the release was the first time an extinct carnivore had been reintroduced into the wild in mainland Australia. Credit: WWF Australia via Storyful