Thirsty Thieves Steal Entire Vending Machine From Oklahoma City Business

The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two thieves who stole an entire Pepsi vending machine from a local business. Police released this video on March 14, writing, “This is an interesting theft.”The video shows one of the men approaching the machine to purchase a drink. He later comes back with an accomplice, both of them with bandanas covering their faces. The two men then load the entire vending machine into the back of their pickup truck. Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department via Storyful