Jagmeet Singh criticized for Sikh separatist rally participation

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is responding to criticism over his participation in 2015 at a separatist Sikh homeland rally in San Francisco. The rally was in support of a Sikh religious leader who was killed in the Indian army assault on the Golden Temple in 1984. Singh says: “I condemn all acts of terrorism in every part of the world, regardless of who the perpetrators are or who the victims are. Terrorism can never be seen as a way to advance the cause of any one group. It only leads to suffering, pain and death”