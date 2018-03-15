News

Man Steals Bulldog Puppy After Responding to Craigslist Ad

Miami-Dade police are seeking a man they say stole a bulldog puppy after responding to a Craigslist advertisement. Police on Wednesday, March 14, released surveillance footage of the man jumping a fence and removing the kennel containing the puppy.The suspect responded to a Craigslist ad about the dog being for sale, but he told the owner he wasn’t interested in buying the dog after seeing it, police said. The suspect then left the residence.Hours later, the suspect was seen jumping the fence. Police said he lifted the kennel over the fence to an accomplice, and both people fled the scene.The male dog is described as white with brown spots in his ear, face and tail. Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department via Storyful

