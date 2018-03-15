Student’s emotional speech: ‘We are the generation that is being murdered’

A student at the University of Washington gave an emotional speech at a gun violence protest on March 14, telling the crowd, “We are the generation that is being murdered. Why is that happening?”

Students at the University of Washington joined thousands across the country to protest gun violence in response to the 17 shooting deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

“Tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era,” The Associated Press reported.